Soccer Association looking at options to try to refund parents after canceled season

Ross Jones has two daughters who love to play soccer.

"This will be our fifth season," Jones said.

Well, it would have been their fifth season. The Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association, like pretty much every other sporting league, has cancelled its upcoming spring season.

"My daughter was upset she didn't get to play," Jones said. "She was able to try on her new cleats and has been kicking around her new ball."

The organization emailed parents a letter Friday, saying right now, parents would not be getting their money back.

"I contributed $120 for two girls to play," Jones said. "How could you not refund it?"

"It was an absolutely horrible email. I did a horrible job," said Justin Farrell, President of LOSA. "But, I didn't really know what to say."

Losa explained the president, the board, and coaches are all volunteers and don't get paid - but a lot of money from the registration fees goes to upfront costs.

"Cutting the grass, fertilizing, drill seeding, the electric bills out here, the $300 per month it costs to run the well to run the irrigation system," Farrell noted.

The money also also goes toward things like the shirts for the players, medals for after the season, professional player pictures, paint for the fields, and payment for referees.

"If we took what was budgeted, that we haven't had to spend and divide that among the 441 kids that registered to play soccer, they wouldn't get all their money back," Farrell said.

Farrell acknowledged the money going back to families could help during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said LOSA is looking into getting grants and lowering some of their expenses, and hopes to be able to help parents and move their registrations to the fall if possible.

"The intentions of this board is to do everything right for the people of this community," Farrell said.