Are we flattening the curve with social distancing? The answer might be in your temperature

A California thermometer company is using its technology to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kinsa thermometers pair up with an app on a person's smartphone. The goal is to give the user the best at-home experience for themselves and the entire family when someone gets sick.

With the Kinsa thermometer and app, the company allows you to make health profiles for each member of the family and will also give recommendations to a speedy recovery. The company takes it one step further, using the data and what people's temperatures are to track illnesses across the nation.

Inder Singh, the founder and CEO of Kinsa, talked about the unusual fever trends he and his teams have been tracking.

"Today, those fever levels that are not normal, not associated with the flu or other colds, that's COVID-19," said Singh. "Our analysis suggests that those hot-spots where you're seeing large and growing clusters of people with a fever, is about a two-week predictor when you're going to start seeing COVID cases pile up and when you're going to see first deaths."

Singh said an early warning system is key to getting ahead of this pandemic. He explained there's a major advantage with this technology that he hopes can help local health leaders save time and lives.

"By the time you get to a doctor, get your test results, those data gets integrated, we're talking about a lag of seven or ten days."

Singh emphasized the importance of social distancing.

"I can definitively say, based on the data that we have, that aggressive social distancing, staying at home works," he said. "Every single location which we see that, we see fever levels start leveling off and dropping dramatically."

Currently, Kinsa is not working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).