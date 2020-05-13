Small Texas County, Mo. town to lose its only bank; residents voice concerns

People who live in Plato, in northwestern Texas County, are worried about what will happen after the little town's only bank closes this summer.

"We have individuals here whose first car loans came through this bank or their first house, their first farm. So this is a terrible loss for us," Plato clerk Hal Dandridge told KY3.

Plato has had a bank since 1907.

In fact, the original fireproof vault and four-ton safe still sits in the front window.

Linda Meckem started her bank account with Legacy 30 years ago as a kindergartner.

"I had to have $20 in order to start my bank account," Meckem exclaimed.

But Wednesday, Legacy Bank and Trust, which purchased the former Bank of Plato in 2003, said that after 17 years of operating in Plato, August 15th would be the day the bank closes its doors.

In a statement to KY3, President and CEO John Everett said, "For those reasons and many more, closing this location was a difficult decision that the Board did not take lightly.”

"I was very surprised that they would make this decision in the midst of a global pandemic that we're in, Meckem added. We're already hurting. We're already suffering and to take that away from our community...I just don't get it."

"It's like a punch in the gut for us," Dandridge explained.

"We are 30 to 45 miles to the next nearest town, depending on the direction you go in," Bill Karatzas said.

Without the bank, residents fear the consequences will be long-standing for everyone.

"The bank has been very supportive of the entire community; always being apart of fundraising for the school, the fire department and the town," Karatzas stated.

Customers hope something can be done to keep the doors open.

"Maybe a round table, a community discussion or a meeting that we can all have together. There's lots of other solutions. Closing the bank seems very severe and extreme," Meckem said.

Hal Dandridge says the bank is not who it says it is..

"Because they are not what it shows on the website. They are not a community minded bank," Dandridge yelled.

In the bank's statement to KY3 it says the Bank will continue to serve the customers of the Plato branch through its office in Mountain Grove, MO. Additionally, the Bank has invested in technology that allows its customers to access their financial records, open accounts and make deposits through multiple devices.

Here is the CEO and President's full statement sent to KY3:

Company Press Release – May 13, 2020

Legacy Bank and Trust Company to Close Plato Branch

Rogersville, MO – Legacy Bank and Trust announced Wednesday that it intends to close its Plato, MO branch effective August 15, 2020. Legacy Bank and Trust purchased the former Bank of Plato in 2003. At that time, Bank of Plato was one of the smallest banks in Missouri.

“We have operated the Plato location for more than 17 years and appreciate the significance of its operation in that area. For those reasons and many more, closing this location was a difficult decision that the Board did not take lightly.”, said John Everett, President and CEO.

The Bank will continue to serve the customers of the Plato branch through its office in Mountain Grove, MO. Additionally, the Bank has invested in technology that allows its customers to access

their financial records, open accounts and make deposits through multiple devices.

“Immediately following the acquisition of the Bank of Plato, we opened a branch in Mountain Grove. Our talented staff in Mountain Grove have and will continue to serve all of Texas and Wright counties”, said Everett.

About Legacy Bank & Trust Company

Legacy Bank & Trust is a Rogersville, Missouri-based commercial bank. Legacy Bank and Trust had $302 million in assets as of December 31, 2019 and has six branch locations located in Springfield, Rogersville, Mountain Grove, Sparta, Clinton and Plato that focus on serving the

financial needs of the communities and businesses in our markets.