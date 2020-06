Firefighters battled a small fire around lunch time Friday at Black Sheep in east Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the drive-in location on East Sunshine around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say embers blew out of the smoker. The embers caught a folding table on fire. The fire then did minor damage to a section of siding. Firefighters say the fire did no damage inside the restaurant.

Employees evacuated the restaurant.