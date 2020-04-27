Slowdowns in SBA loan applications could hurt local businesses

Struggling local businesses hoping to use a new SBA loan to stay afloat are seeing delays in the process. Lenders across the country and in the Ozarks are facing slowdowns in getting applications through the system.

Loan officers are now working overtime to make sure small businesses get government loans to help them survive. Loan officers at Central Bank of the Ozarks worked until nearly 10 p.m. processing applications.

"Right now, bankers hours are pretty much nonexistent as we used to know them," said Ryan Cosby. "Bankers' hours are from sun up until you get everything done."

Cosby is a Commercial Loan Officer at Central Bank of the Ozarks. He said, the Small Business Administration has made it harder to process loan applications for local companies.

"We were not expecting the site to just shut down on us," Cosby said.

Cosby said the SBA is limiting speeds on its website, to give local banks like CBO the chance to process as many loans as larger corporations. In the long run, he said, that could actually hurt the small businesses who are in desperate need of support right now.

"If our chokepoint, or our speed bump is at the SBA then it will hinder those customers from getting their funds, absolutely," Cosby said.

Central Bank of the Ozarks had about 200 loans it was trying to process Monday. During normal business hours, officers were only able to process 28 of them due to the website slowdowns. Working through the evening hours, officers got up to 69 loan approvals.

"Nationwide, they've gotten through 100,000 applications for 4,000 lending institutions so that's about 25 per lending institution if you think about the average, that's shared across the board," Cosby said.

Matt Morrow, president of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, said said time is of the essence and some local businesses have already waited too long for loans.

"Now, especially at this point, days and even hours matter. They can be the difference between a small business remaining open or being able to survive this downturn," Morrow said.

Morrow said most small businesses have been struggling with continuous costs, but inconsistent income.

"We don't really have the option of having small businesses either succeed or fail. We need them to succeed," Morrow said.

To succeed, Cosby said, those businesses need support, which is why he and his staff are pushing to process their loans.

"It's extremely important to help them now and ensure that they're still there after all this is over," Cosby said.

Russ Marquart, president and CEO of the Central Bank of the Ozarks said once a loan is approved, it takes about two business days to actually get that money to a business owner.

Staff at CBO and at other local lenders, like Guaranty Bank, are hoping to get all of their loans processed in the next couple days but it just depends on how well the online system works.