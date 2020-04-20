Springfield Public Schools changes how it serves meals to school children

Schools all across the Ozarks won't reopen until fall, but meals weren't cancelled.

Monday began the fifth week of food pickup for Springfield Public Schools. Drive-up meals are common now across the area. It may not be the go to place for reading and writing anymore, but area schools are where parents are picking up breakfast, lunch and sometimes dinner for their kids. That is not the typical daily fare, kids are still getting some variety.

"We currently have a six-week cycle menu that we're running," said Kim Keller, Director of Nutrition Services for Springfield Public Schools. "But everything is cold, so, we don't have the hot options like we usually would in the school sites."

Beginning today, there are a few less pick-up locations, but everyone is still getting their food. Some of the meal pick-up locations have been combined, like one at McBride Elementary, now moved just up the street to Harrison Elementary.

"For efficiency and speed of service for our families," said Keller. "We decided to consolidate four of those sites."

Parents were notified last week of the change. And info is at each of the combined sites directing them where to go. Overall, parents are quite happy food is still being provided.

"A lot of them might not be working right now, so to have this one less thing for them to worry about and ensure that their children are being fed, that's huge for them and they're very thankful," said Keller. "You know, there's probably a lot of menu burnout compared to what they're used to having, it's like, oh, it's another sandwich, but we want to make sure that's it's safe."

Springfield Public Schools are serving 70,000 meals a week. Coming up on May 1 is Lunch Hero Day, so be sure to give a shout out to your favorite food service worker.