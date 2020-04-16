Six new COVID-19 cases reported, new timelines for potential exposures announced for Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports six new cases from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Health leaders have also notified the public of two potential exposures from patients who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the county's most recent positive cases visited the Walmart at 3315 S. Campbell Ave. on April 6 around 8:30 p.m.

Another confirmed case visited the Kum & Go at 777 E. Battlefield on April 7 around 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at one of the locations disclosed on these dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms.

Springfield-Greene County health leaders say there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Greene County remains under a stay-at-home order that took effect on March 26 for 30 days. Leaders ask you to stay at home unless you are considered an essential employee, shopping for essential services for goods or exercising outside.

