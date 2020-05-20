Silver Dollar City reopens its campground near Branson, Mo.

Silver Dollar City announced Wednesday it reopened its campground near the park.

The campground is located on State Highway 265. Visitors will see new guidelines intended to keep them safe.

*We have increased hand sanitizer locations throughout the check-in process and the restrooms

*Guests are required to wear a mask when checking in, when in the general store and when in public areas

*While visiting the General Store and Family Room, we ask you to please practice social distancing, keeping your family 6 feet from others around you. Please limit large group gatherings while inside the building

*The laundry room is open. Please be courteous of other guests and maintain the recommended social distance of 6 feet

*To minimize exposure to areas with high touch, our playgrounds and pool are currently closed as we work towards a solution that meets sanitation and social distancing guidelines

*Our employees will be cleaning high touch surfaces frequently using EPA-registered disinfectants throughout the property.

Silver Dollar City has not announced a reopening date for the park or the Branson Belle.