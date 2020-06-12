Silver Dollar City opens Saturday, introduces new options for 2020 season pass holders

Silver Dollar City's opening date for the 2020 season is set for Saturday, June 13, following a delay amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season ticket holders will get first access to the park beginning Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. The park will welcome all guests by Monday, June 15.

For those who purchased a 2020 Season Pass or any season pass benefits this year, but don't plan to use them in response to the pandemic, Silver Dollar City says you have a few options.

1) Roll over your pass to a 2021 pass. CLICK HERE.

Silver Dollar City will hold the roll over request until November for processing.

2) Request a refund. CLICK HERE

According to a Facebook post Silver Dollar City says you do not need to make a decision today. All 2020 season passes have been automatically extended to June 13, 2021.

To comply with appropriate social distancing guidelines, the park will limit daily capacity. Season pass holders and general admission guests will be required to reserve the date they wish to visit. Reservations can be made at HERE and on the park's mobile app. Additional details and a “how-to” video are posted in both locations to assist guests with this new process.

Additionally, prior to entering the facilities, hosts and visitors will have a touchless temperature scan. For the protection of each other, guests (age 3 and up) and all hosts will be required to wear a mask. Further information on all safety and operational changes is available HERE.