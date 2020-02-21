Silver Dollar City hosts job fair Friday and Saturday

Silver Dollar City is hosting a job fair February 21 and 22.

The company is looking to hire up to 500 people to work at Silver Dollar City, White Water, the Showboat Branson Belle, and the Silver Dollar City Campground.

Applicants go through interviews on-the-spot and can even be hired the same day.

Silver Dollar City is looking for employees to work in food service, ride operating, and safety and security. They can also help applicants figure out what job would be a good fit for them.

<"We are looking for friendly people who enjoy taking care of our guests. That's the number one thing we are looking for. We are known for our friendliness here. So, we just kind of walk them through the process of what their likes and dislikes are then try to steer them to where we think they might be a great fit," VP of Human Resources at Silver Dollar City Deanna Partridge said.

The fair is happening until 4 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants should bring their job history with them. There is a shuttle from the employee parking lot located by the main entrance at the stop light on Highway 76. Job fair participants will be shuttles from that lot to the event.

People can also apply online or by calling Silver Dollar City.