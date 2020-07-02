Silver Dollar City confirms employees tested positive for the coronavirus

Silver Dollar City reports employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the park reopened on June 13.

The park did not disclose how many employees or where the employees worked in the park.

Silver Dollar City released a statement to KY3 News:

Silver Dollar City has been informed of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 since opening on June 13. Our thoughts are with them and their families during this difficult time.

We are working closely with the health departments to follow all required and recommended protocols.

Our safety team has completed contact tracing and determined additional employees were in direct contact with the COVID-19 positive employees. Those employees who have been in direct contact are quarantined from work as established by CDC guidelines and are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19.

We have no additional statements at this time.