Sick too? Mercy Hospital restricts visitors under 14 after spike in flu

Sick too? Flu cases in Greene County doubled in one week's time.

Because of the spike in cases, Mercy Hospital is now restricting patients 14 and under in their baby areas, which includes their NICU and the mother and baby unit. The hope is by restricting young visitors, the babies will stay healthier.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 669 confirmed cases of the flu, compared to 301 the week before. Missouri health officials report 16 deaths from the flu and 558 more deaths from those diagnosed with pneumonia.

Health the experts say your risk of dying from the flu is much higher than your risk of complications from the flu vaccine. Hospital staff at Mercy all have the flu vaccine, and are doing their very best to keep their hands clean, and wear masks around patients who are coughing. They also try to encourage visitors of any age to take precautions to avoid the spread of the flu. But kids are just more likely to pass it on.

"Because they are more likely to get sick with the flu, because their immune systems aren't quite as built up as adults, just because they're younger," said Christy Bos, Mercy Infection Prevention Specialist. "So that does make them a little bit higher risk for bringing those germs in. They are in school, they're around a lot of people. Any time you're exposed to more people, that does put you at risk of getting those germs."

Cox Health does not have any restrictions for visitors because of the flu. At Mercy, it's possible restrictions could be expanded as a flu season proceeds. In the past, restrictions have applied to the entire hospital, instead of just the baby areas.

