Shots fired at a house near southeast Springfield

By  | 
Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Police say a man is in the Greene County Jail after he fired shots at a house just before 12:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect and two people in the home have had an on-going dispute. That home is in the 1400 block of east Whiteside, near Seminole and Fremont.

Officers arrested the gunman about a block away from the home after a short foot chase. They found a handgun on the man. They found his car at Peppertree Apartments.

Police say two bullets hit the house. No one inside was hurt.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 