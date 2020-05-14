Cases of COVID-19 spike in Sharp County, Ark. after testing at nursing facility

The Arkansas State Health Department reports 37 positive cases of COVID-19 tied to a nursing home in Ash Flat.

Dr. Naveen Patil, Medical Director for Infectious Disease inside the Arkansas Department of Health, confirmed the cases to KY3 News.

The state tested patients and staff at the Ash Flat Healthcare last week after a patient tested positive for the virus. In all, 28 patients and nine members of the staff tested positive for the coronavirus. The state reports two deaths in the facility tied to the virus.

Throughout the state, health leaders report cases in 51 nursing homes.