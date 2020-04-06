Shannon County leaders restricting non-essential travel in the county

Shannon County, Mo. authorities issued an order Monday restricting all non-residents from entering into the county unless for essential activities.

The county sees an increase in tourism during the spring months. County leaders want to make sure to keep those tourist spots free of any coronavirus case. As of Monday at noon, county health leaders reported no cases of COVID-19. And they say they want to keep it that way.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a stay-at home order that went into effect Monday morning. The Shannon County travel order stays in effect until the state's order expires April 24. However, the county could extend the order.