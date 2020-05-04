Seymour, Mo. business owners react to storm damage at the downtown square

Strong winds blew the roof off of a building on the downtown square in Seymour Monday afternoon, on the first day businesses were open again there.

Crews spent hours trying to sort out the damage and get it cleaned up as quickly as possible.Business owners in the area who saw it all happen tell KY3 it was like something out of a movie.

"I looked up to the building next door to mine and I saw the roof just peeling up and blowing over," said Lisa Guthery, who witnessed the storm.

Guthery said she was out walking her dog today when the storm rolled in.

"The top of the roof, I was looking up at it and debris was just all over the place up in the air," she said. "We were just walking faster and faster across the square to get through and it just went over us."

Guthrey said the roof blew off of the old, brick MFA building and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage when it crashed to the ground.

"When the storm was done and the calm was here we look over and all three of our cars are lined up and my car is crushed, hers is damaged, the next ones damaged, they're all three totaled," said Renne Wallace, the owner of local salon Renne's Place.

Wallace opened up her salon Monday for the first time since the stay-at-home order.

"What a first day back to work," she said.

Wallace said she had a few customers and staff in the salon when it happened.

"Yeah first day back at Renne's Place and this happens," said worker Jennifer Glenn.

Wallace had been limiting the number of people inside of her salon to help with social-distancing. She said she was in the middle of working when the storm hit and her biggest worry was her great-niece out in the car.

"We just all of the sudden were like 'oh my gosh, Presley and Rachelle', we have to get them out of the car we have to get them out of the car," Wallace said.

She said everyone made it out without and injuries, but they're still very shaken up.

"We were crying so hard, it's just we couldn't cry in that moment," said Glenn.

Wallace said she plans to get back to work at the salon Tuesday.

Glenn also said there are still some large pieces of that roof that are attached, but have been lifted up that worry them for future storms.