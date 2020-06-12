Sexual assault evidence kit tracking helps lower backlog in Arkansas

A sexual assault nurse examiner in Harrison said when a person is assaulted, they feel like they've lost control. And it doesn't help if they don't hear back from anyone after they've had a rape kit done.

"They have no idea what happens to it after that, and know nothing about anything until somebody finally calls and says, 'Hey we're going to court.' And if it doesn't go to court, they don't know anything," said Jacquline Cheek, the SANE at Grandma's House.

But just last year, that changed. Health care providers are now required by the state to enter information into a system. The victims receive a serial number and barcode that allows them to track their kits online.

"So they know exactly the minute I give it to law enforcement, then law enforcement gives it to the crime lab," Cheek said.

Victim Witness Coordinator April Benefiel said this helps ensure those kits get to the crime lab in Little Rock, and it can be up to a three-month turnaround once it gets there. She said most of the time it doesn't take the full three months.

"This holds everyone accountable to make sure that these are getting returned in a timely basis," Benefiel said.

The prosecuting attorney in north Arkansas said the crime lab does a great job with the resources they have to try to match DNA.

The state went from about 1,300 backlogged kits last year, to 144 today.

And even though it may just seem like a barcode number, there's some peace of mind for victims between the lines.

"Rape is a terrible terrible crime for the victim. And they feel like so many times I've been humiliated, I no longer have a place to speak or talk, and this gives them a way to have a voice in the process," said Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge.

The prosecuting attorney hopes more can be done in the future to ensure a sexual assault victim gets some justice.