Seamsters Needed: Springfield fabric store providing face mask kits for those working on the frontlines

Protective face masks are near impossible to find in stores, leaving health care workers and those on the front lines vulnerable.

Donna Glow, who retired from nursing after 35 years, has worked the frontlines in healthcare.

“When HIV came out we didn’t know what to do, and we were exposed,” Parker said.

Glow’s daughter is also a nurse. Because she is in the danger zone, working in the ICU, Glow wants to do her part to help in the fight against COVID-19.

She picked up two face mask making kits from Merrily We Quilt Along.

“The more you’re exposed, the more likely you are to get it,” Glow said.

Merrily is offering several options for kits.

If you pick up a kit for the purpose of donating the masks after sewing, then the kits are free. However, you are welcome to keep one or two of the masks, and bring back the rest. You are instructed to write your name on the bag with the finished masks in it.

You can also purchase the kits for $20. If you purchase the kits you are allowed to keep all the masks you sew.

Kits include detailed directions. If you need some extra instruction there are videos available on the Merrily We Quilt Along Facebook page.

Merrily Parker, the owner of Merrily We Quilt along, said, “I’m here because my customers have supported me for almost 20 years, it’s time for me to step up the game and support the community.”

There are also 10 pipe cleaners so the masks will fit snug around your nose and ten sets of ties to loop around your ears. Thick cotton fabric, some of the most expensive in Merrily’s store, is available.

Finally, a protective fabric to provide extra protection from viruses.

“When we put that extra layer of non-woven stabilizer in there, then all the sudden, your germs have trouble getting to me,” Merrily said.

When masks are finished you just slip them through a slot in the door. The shop is operating under limited hours. If you are there when they are open, call the shop upon arrival and an employee will meet you at your car to pick up the finished masks, or give you new kits.

So far, about 800 masks have been donated to Mercy, including 100 to the Springfield Fire Department

“We still need to social distance, we still need to stay home, but these will give us a little added protection,” Merrily said.

Merrily We Sew Along will continue prepping the kits until supplies run out.