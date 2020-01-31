Sewage backup forces woman from her Thayer, Mo. home

A Thayer woman is out of the house she rents tonight, after it filled with sewage. Now, she's doing what she can to save anything in her home.

"It had shot up, completely exploded the toilet and the bathtub was full," Cherry exclaimed.

Amber Cherry came home on January 11th to find most of her home covered in raw sewage.

"It had come up, up to a foot in some areas," she said.

That night, her landlord and the mayor stopped by to see and document the damage.

Cherry says she told her landlord about some leaky pipes just days before the backup happened.

"The mayor said that they would help put me up for the night," Cherry explained.

The city paid for Cherry to stay two nights in a nearby motel.

The mayor tells KY3 that the city's insurance provider, Mirma, told the city to stop helping, while an adjuster worked to determine whether the city or Cherry was at fault for the sewage backup.

KY3 reached out to Mirma's claim adjuster Friday afternoon for comment, but was told he was out of the office.

Cherry says she then got very sick and couldn't get to the home to move things out, take her own pictures or document damage for insurance purposes.

A cleaning company was hired and earlier this week moved things out of the home so they could begin cleaning up the mess.

Thursday night and Friday, Amber has been literally digging through this dumpster set up behind her house, trying to find anything that is salvageable; things like family pictures. There were many items that were just taken from the inside of her house and thrown here in this dumpster. Many things that were not ruined.

"My medication. I've got handmade quilts that my great grandma made....you can't recover that stuff," she exclaimed.

Cherry has exhausted her bank account paying for motel rooms, while family help her find a more permanent living situation.

She continues digging, as she waits to find out what's next.

"I didn't do this. I was paying my rent. I had just put gas in my propane tank. I just....I don't know. I'm still in shock from all of it. It's just all my stuff."

If you would like to help Amber, email KY3 reporter Michael Deere at mdeere@ky3.com

