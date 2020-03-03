Severe Weather Awareness Week: Nixa School District will soon add safer classrooms

This week is severe weather awareness week. It is a week dedicated by the National Weather Service to raise awareness of hazards in our area, and how to prepare for them

Today was all about tornado safety, and the day kicked off with a state wide tornado safety drill.

After the Joplin tornado in 2011, which killed 161 people and caused over 3 billion dollars in damages, the Nixa School District started emphasizing even more the importance of tornado safety.

They now hold drills more frequently, not just for tornadoes but also for intruders, fires, and earthquakes.

“I think there is a sense of empowerment that comes with any type of situation when you feel prepared,” Cara Blevins, the Principal of Century Elementary said.

During today’s drill at 10 a.m. students filed out of the classrooms into the shelters, or the bathrooms. The Joplin tornado taught the District the importance of increased accountability during disasters, now the students have specific safe spots during tornadoes.

Teachers are also equipped with buckets filled with safety supplies such as a roster of students, contact information for parents, first aid kits, and glow sticks. Many of these items were added after the Joplin tornado.

In two years, the tornado safety plan will take a dramatic change. This will come in the form of a new addition to the school, with 10 new classrooms and a new gymnasium.

“Part of the hallways and classrooms in that new addition will be tornado safe. We’ll no longer have to shelter in a bathroom,” Blevins said.

Other schools in the Nixa District School offer public safety shelters, but these hallways and classrooms at Century Elementary will only hold their students.

Blevins said that all new construction projects in the district will have these tornado safe rooms.

This week is not all about tornadoes.

Wednesday is Flash flood safety day, and Amy Russell, with the office of Emergency Management for Greene County, said, “Flooding is the number one hazard identified in Greene county.”

When there is water on the road, it can be hard to tell how deep the water is. Just a few inches of water is enough to sweep away a car.

Thursday is all about severe thunderstorms, and the hazards associated with them. For example, hail, lightning, and heavy rain.

Finally Friday is about the importance of having a weather radio.

Russell said weather radios are essential for safety. If the power goes out you still need a way to get your weather warnings.

The ground breaking for the 10 new classrooms and gymnasium and Century Elementary will begin this summer.

Link to Greene County Emergency Management: https://greenecountymo.gov/oem/cst.php

Developing a weather safety plan: https://www.weather.gov/ama/severesafetyplan

Flood Safety: https://www.weather.gov/mob/Severe_Flood

Thunderstorm Safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/thunderstorm

Weather radio importance: https://www.emergencykits.com/blog/the-importance-of-having-a-noaa-radio/