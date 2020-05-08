Several hundred without power in southern Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo-- More than 600 Ozark Electric Co-op customers don't have power.
The map on the cooperative's website shows the outage is in the Battlefield area. No word yet on what caused the outage, or when the power will be restored.
