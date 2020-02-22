Sertoma Chili Cook Off returns to Springfield, raises money for Boys and Girls Club

The 39th Annual Sertoma Chili Cook Off brought some delicious dishes, drinks and entertainment to the Springfield Expo Center on Saturday.

Hundreds packed the Expo Center to enjoy chili from dozens of area businesses and local cooks.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield. The chili cook off has raised nearly $3 million since it began in 1981.

"This year, we're hoping to raise about $100,000," says organizer Travis Fintel, Seratoma Chili Cookoff. "There are a variety of different programs this help the Boys and Girls Club from basketball floors to vehicles, to mental health programs."

And of course one lucky cook took home the crown for best chili in town. We will update when the champion is announced.