ON YOUR SIDE: Senior Age launches new alert system for scams, emergencies

Senior Age launched a pilot program this week for its new alert program. It focuses on keeping seniors around the Ozarks aware of emergency information and how scammers may try to target their wallets.

"They will have an awful lot of people sign up for this, I certainly will," said John Walker, a board member at a senior center in Ozark.

Senior Age starts making calls after an emergency hits in the Ozarks. Now, that process will become much faster.

"It's hard to call thousands of people at one time and so we're going to use come technology and we're going to use texting and we're going to use emailing," said Mike Applegate, Director of Systems Alignment for Senior Age.

Walker said he is excited for the change.

"To me, that's what I would prefer, is to get a text," he said. "That way I can be assured that the words getting out of there if all my electronic means don't work, that one I've never seen it fail to work."

The messages don't stop at emergencies and wellness checks. Its scam alerts could save you from losing thousands of dollars.

"The older I get the more scams come my way," Walker said. " I want to know what's going on because I know they're there and yes I'm suspicious about a lot of things, but if I can get an alert and say 'hey you're not the only one hearing about this' I think this would be very, very beneficial."

The program, funded by the Greene County Senior Citizen's Service Fund, will target people ages 60 and up. You don't have to be in the county to reap the benefits.

"Our grant would cover 2,500 people for Greene county is what the grant was for, but we're going to use our own funds to expand it to all of our territories," Applegate said. "We cover, I believe, it's 17 counties throughout the Ozarks."

The system won't send out more than five texts and emails a month, unless it's an emergency. Sign-ups are easily accessible.

"It's completely free first of all," he said. "To [sign up] you can either go to our website which is senioragemo.org and you can download it or you can just walk into any senior citizens center and they can print it off."

Applegate said for the safety of users contact information, you cannot sign others up. He said the email and phone number lists will not be shared with any third parties to keep users information protected.

Forms can be turned in to senior centers or directly to the Senior Age building.

Click here to access the sign up sheet.