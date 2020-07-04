Sen. Roy Blunt discusses Webster County's new justice center, Black Lives Matter movement

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt join Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to commemorate the city of Marshfield's history, law enforcement and veterans Saturday afternoon.

Blunt and Parson attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Webster County Justice Center following a Fourth of July parade in Marshfield.

The new facility will include 110-bed jail, a sheriff's office, a courtroom, and support functions. After the ceremony, Blunt praised the Marshfield community for its support of the new justice center.

Sen. Blunt also discussed his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement amid this Fourth of July. He says he understands the protests and thinks there is still work to be done to help with racial equality.

"We have to move beyond that sense, as I said here today, that we have a system where liberty and justice for all doesn't meet the for all standard. And I hope we are moving in that direction."

Sen. Blunt added that he does not support the idea of defunding the police.

“This is a county that wants to fund the police, and fund law enforcement," Blunt said.