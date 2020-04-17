Self-employed, gig economy workers too eligible for federal assistance

The state of Missouri is encouraging self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors to apply for unemployment help.

Hairstylists at Mariena's Salon in Willard fall into that category of self-employed. They just rent their booth space from the salon owner. Angela Wildermuth has worked at Mariena's Salon for 22 years. She says the only other time she hasn't been able to work for an extended period was after a tornado hit the salon more than 10 years ago. But of course, the stay-at-home order and being forced to close is new for everyone.

Self-employed and gig workers do not pay into unemployment insurance, but the pandemic led the federal government to provide assistance to this group too. Those workers may apply for unemployment through the state, and get denied. Then, they should become eligible for the federal funding which is distributed by each state. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will pay people between $133 and $320 a week, and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program will pay $600 a week.

Wildermuth started the process, and like many others, is waiting on the financial help.

"Just being hopeful," said Wildermuth. "Day-by-day, just waiting on the process. I do believe in it, so it's just being patient, and the good thing is, everybody's patient. Our bills are patient. Everybody's being really good about it, so we're all in the same boat. Therefore, that's what's great about it."

Missouri Department of Labor says you will have to provide proof of your earnings and employment with your tax return and Form 1099. It says you should indicate "none" when asked for states in which you have worked, unless you work for an employer in the last 18 months. The payments will be retroactive continuing through July. The state says they expect to begin processing it claims as early as next week.