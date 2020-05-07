Select Springfield-Greene County Libraries reopens with drive-thru and drop off services

The Springfield-Greene County Libraries are opening up drive-thru and drop off services starting Thursday, May, 7 at 7:30 a.m to 6 p.m.

It's phasing in service to ensure the safety of everyone. The changes you'll notice include maintaining a 6-foot social distance. The staff will also be wearing gloves and a mask. Behind the scenes, they'll be taking precautions to make sure the books and items are safe to check out.

Springfield-Greene County Library Executive Director, Regina Geer Cooper said all incoming materials will be cleaned and quarantined for 24 hours.

Drive-thru and drop-off services will resume at the Library Center, Library Station, Schweitzer Brentwood Branch, and the Republic and Willard branches.

For everyone's safety walk-up service will not be allowed at the drive-thru. Returned materials must be placed in outdoor book drops at those branches. Services can be utilized from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Greer Cooper said no date has been set for reopening the 10 branches of the library district to the public, or resumption of other services.