Springfield seed company sees sales increase as people turn to homegrown gardens

Jessica Russel is building a garden behind her West Plains apartment. She has everything from herbs to vegetables to flowers on the ground.

"In the past, we usually have done just one tomato, but we really switched to some more herbs and some more vegetables this year," said Russell.

Russell says she planted more to help others get through this difficult time.

"There are some people who once worked, but now can't and they have taken such a devastating hit," said Russell.

Russell isn't the only person with an increased interest in gardening.

"I have been here a little over 30 years and this is the busiest vegetable season we have ever had," said Terry Altic.

Terry Altic is the manager at Greed Seed Company in Springfield, which distributes hundreds of different kinds of seeds across a four-state area out of their local warehouse.

"It's a little bit of everything we are running out of on the beans. The blue lakes and the top crops are really popular, and we are out of both of them right now, we are having to substitute them," said Altic.

Altic says gardening can also be cost-effective, Russell agrees.

"You can buy these little one-ounce packets of lettuce for a dollar," said Altic.

"If you garden this year, harvest your seeds from of your fruits and vegetables and save them they save wonderfully, and then your good to go. That's one cost you don't have to pay for again," said Russell.