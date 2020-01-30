A stretch of Highway 32 in Salem, Mo. now honors a MoDOT worker after tragic death

A stretch of highway 32 is now named in honor of a former MoDOT worker, who tragically died nearly two decades ago.

His daughter shares with KY3 the journey to honor her late father and how she hopes it'll help other families dealing with highway tragedies.

"He was funny, caring and loving. He was an amazing dad. I miss him. I miss his advice. I miss his stories. I miss his laugh. I miss his wave. There's not one minute, one second of the day that goes by, that I don't miss him," Nicole Destefano said.

Gerald Lizotte Jr. began working at MoDOT in 1991.

By 2000, he had become a Construction Inspector and was working on widening Highway 32 inside the Salem city limits.

Pictures he took, literally from the center of the highway, back in March of 2000, show the highway as it was then - just two lanes.

"It helped a lot of local businesses, like U.S Food Service and a lot of industries, like the logging business," Destefano added.

Then on August 31, 2001, while on the clock, Lizotte was killed when his truck was hit head on while driving on U.S 63 North on his way to Jefferson City.

His daughter, Nicole, then 19, never got to say goodbye.

She dreamed one day of honoring her father.

Naming the stretch of highway 32 - one of his last projects - in his honor, became the goal in 2018.

On January 13th, the signs finally went in the ground.

"I needed some closure, Destefano told KY3. Some family members of mine needed some closure. And with my dad's name being up here, no one will forget my dad and what contribution my dad has made to the State of Missouri and to the City of Salem."

But the process of having the highway named in Gerald's honor was not a quick and easy process.

"Once it went through the senate, it had to go to the house of representatives. Well, it kind of stalled for a little bit. So then it had to be attached to an omnibus bill. An omnibus bill was automatically getting put through. So, it went through the house and the senate and then June 10th it was signed by the Governor and on August 28th it went into law."

Even still, Nicole and family had to raise $2,400 to have the signs made.

Now, she has a new goal.

"It's my next project, to get something done to where families do not have to go through what I went through," Destefano exclaimed.

Working hard to improve the lives of others, just like dad.

"I would hope he would say he is very proud of me. Because I have waited for 20 years almost to hear that," she said tearfully.

