Missouri discovers second "presumed positive" COVID-19 case, Parson to hold news conference in Springfield

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) met with his Cabinet and the State Emergency Management Agency for a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Updated: Thu 4:39 PM, Mar 12, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -- Missouri likely has its second confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Gov. Mike Parson plans to share details about a second "presumptive" case Thursday night in Springfield.

The release from the governor's office does not specify where the confirmed case was discovered. However, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard plan to also speak at the news briefing.

Missouri saw its first confirmed case last week near St. Louis. A patient is also being tested for the virus in Rolla.

KY3/KSPR will live stream the news conference at 6 p.m.

