Second hair stylist from Springfield Great Clips tests positive for COVID-19

A second hair stylist from the Great Clips at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

At this time, this is the only other positive result we have had from those tested as a result of the previous exposure.

This stylist worked the following days while experiencing very mild symptoms but potentially infectious:

Saturday, May 16 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Monday, May 18 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

The individual and their clients were wearing face coverings. The 56 clients potentially directly exposed will be notified by the Health Department and be offered testing.

A full timeline of all known potential community exposures is available here.

The potential exposures from these two confirmed cases combined is:

Tuesday, May 12 (8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 13 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Thursday, May 14 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Friday, May 15 (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16 (8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Monday, May 18 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)