Season pass holders react to Silver Dollar City COVID-19 precautions

Saturday was warm for Silver Dollar City's season opening. The theme park has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but opened up for season pass holders.

Silver Dollar City fans have waited a while to ride their favorite roller coasters again. The park would've normally opened in March.

Season pass holders like the Fitzpatrick family were allowed back in the park Saturday.

"It's just really fun to come back and be like, hey, it's been awhile, but here we are again. It's been really fun," said Bridgette Fitzpatrick.

Lisa Rau, the head of Public Relations for Silver Dollar City, says the park has been busy taking precautions to keep families safe.

"They want to hear the train whistle blow. They want to get on the rides. They want to eat the food, but we have had to ensure that we are providing the safest environment we can for family fun," Rau said.

The changes for Silver Dollar City this season start before guests ever get to the ticket stand. There's a screening process before the entrance, where staff will take temperatures and ask about possible symptoms. They'll also give out masks if guests don't already have one.

Everyone ages three and up will be asked to wear a mask, but visitoros can take them off when eating or drinking, on the water rides and inside an air conditioned area.

"They are so hot and muggy, oh my goodness. It's just horrible, I hate it," said Bridgette Fitzpatrick.

Her mom Rebecca added, "But it's still worth it to get to come."

Season pass holder Robert Cheney does not agree.

"It's not like you're going to catch a cold or something. You run the risk of spending a few hours of happy time with your family and catching a deadly disease," Cheney said.

Rau said the park's goal is to minimize that risk with limited capacities.

She said, on a normal summer Saturday, they might see about 15,000 people. This Saturday, they only allowed about 6-thousand season pass holders.

Season pass holders can do like the Fitzpatrick's, and use their season pass from now until June 2021. They can choose to not use their pass and roll it over for the entire 2021 season. They can also get a refund, which is what Cheney and his wife decided to do.

Rau said hand-washing stations, hand sanitizer and extra cleaning will become part of the park's new normal.

"Do we wish that things were back to normal? Absolutely, doesn't everybody? What we're doing is presenting the safest environment we know how," she said.

The general public is welcome back into the park on Monday, but reservations are required.

