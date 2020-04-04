Search for body of missing central Missouri woman could cost $500,000

This undated photo provided by Boone County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. The University of Missouri student was charged Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, with abuse or neglect of a child as authorities continue searching for his wife, Menqi Ji Elledge, a graduate of the school who is from China. Menqi Ji Elledge was last seen on Oct. 9. The parents of Menqi Ji Elledge and her jailed U.S. husband both want guardianship of the couple's 1-year-old daughter. An attorney for the parents of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge said a written statement that it is in the "best interest" of the child that they obtain custody, instead of their son-in-law's mother, Jean Elledge. A hearing is set for Monday Nov. 4, 2019. (Boone County Sheriff's Department via AP)
Updated: Sat 9:43 AM, Apr 04, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — The search for the body of a Missouri woman presumed to have been murdered by her husband could cost at least $500,000.

Authorities in Columbia believe the body of Mengqi Ji was dropped in the Lamine River, near Booneville in Cooper County, after she disappeared Oct. 8. In February, a grand jury indicted her husband, Joseph Elledge, on first-degree murder for allegedly killing her.

The Kansas City Star reported Friday that Ji's family has reached out Missouri's congressional delegation asking to tap into money from the U.S. Army Crops of Engineers to help fund the search. 

