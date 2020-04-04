Search for body of missing central Missouri woman could cost $500,000

The search for the body of a Missouri woman presumed to have been murdered by her husband could cost at least $500,000.

Authorities in Columbia believe the body of Mengqi Ji was dropped in the Lamine River, near Booneville in Cooper County, after she disappeared Oct. 8. In February, a grand jury indicted her husband, Joseph Elledge, on first-degree murder for allegedly killing her.

The Kansas City Star reported Friday that Ji's family has reached out Missouri's congressional delegation asking to tap into money from the U.S. Army Crops of Engineers to help fund the search.