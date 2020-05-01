School Lunch Hero Day: Cafeteria workers deliver meals to students in West Plains, Mo.

Friday, May 1st, is the annual School Lunch Hero Day. Honoring the hard-working people who feed children at school each day. Even with no school, local heroes are stepping up to get meals in kids' hands.

"We start at 5:30 in the morning and run until about 1:30 in the afternoon. I have two crews working, one for breakfast, one for lunch and we have it down to a science. We're very proud to feed the kids," Food Management Nutrition Director Hope Hicks told KY3.

Just three days in to providing meals, the district decided it would bring the meals to the students by way of buses.

Teachers ride along and pass out the meals.

So far, nearly 90,000 meals have gone out.

Lisa Mitchell sliced the ham for Friday's ham and cheese sandwiches.

"I did 1,936 slices," Mitchell said.

Friday, Mitchell and her co-workers who make the food, got the chance to deliver it too.

"It was awesome to get to see my kids that I normally see everyday and seeing their happy little faces," Mitchell added.

Shannon North's daughter like many other kids, enjoys seeing the buses and the teachers each day.

"She enjoys waiting for the bus and seeing Mrs. Parrish and whoever delivers to her," North explained.

"I know they miss us too. I love my kids and I miss them," Mitchell exclaimed.

Today, a simple hello and meal means so much - and for those behind the scenes, a thank you and a smile means the world.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think we'd be doing something like this but I'm very proud to be apart of it," Hicks said.

"I think everybody is doing a wonderful job, working hard," Mitchell told KY3.

"Thank you, we appreciate you so much," North said.

As of now, the district will continue to supply daily meals through June.

There are two locations in West Plains where families can pick up meals: either behind the High School near the Tennis courts or at the OMC Thrift Store on Porter Wagoner Blvd.

