Saturday marks Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day, a day that honors all people currently serving in the U.S. armed forces, is recognized on the third Saturday of May.

Armed Forces Day is a joint celebration of all six branches of the U.S. military: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and the newly created Space Force.

The holiday was first celebrated on May 20, 1950, when Defense Secretary Louis Johnson announced the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate Army, Navy and Air Force Days.

President Truman led the effort to Armed Forces Day in order for citizens to unite and to honor active and former military heroes for their patriotic service in support of the United States of America.

