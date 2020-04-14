Samuel Adams Brewery offers $1,000 grants to bar and restaurant workers jobless because of coronavirus

(CNN) - Samuel Adams Brewery is expanding its program to help unemployed bar and restaurant workers.

The company said its Restaurant Strong Fund - which was kicked off in Massachusetts last month in partnership with The Greg Hill Foundation - is now being launched in 19 other states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

The goal is to give $1,000 to industry workers who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak.

To qualify, they had to be full-time employees at the same restaurant, bar or nightclub for at least three months.

Samuel Adams said the fund has raised more than $2.7 million to help them. The donors included professional athletes David Ortiz and James Develin, as well as celebrity chef Ming Tsai.

The says its business took off in bars and restaurants 35 years ago, and the company wouldn’t be where it is without the people who work in the food service industry.

The brewery will be accepting applications from unemployed workers until April 30. Apply for the grant here.

