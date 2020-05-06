Salons in north Arkansas open up for the first time in six weeks

For Celia Garvey, it’s been a rough two months.

“I have not had my nails, or my feet, or my hair done since March 7. It was scary. I looked like a bush person," Garvey, a Trenz Salon customer, said.

But the sounds at Trenz Salon are music to her ears.

“This is my kind of social outlet. And I think a lot of older people feel this way. That they’ve been shut in," Garvey said.

The salon is just one of many allowed to open in Arkansas Wednesday. Trenz has been closed since March 24.

"Our phones have blown up," said Trenz Salon owner Missy Toliver. "It's been amazing, though, because they really have been patient and understanding when we can't get to them for a few weeks still."

But it's not business as usual. There are restrictions: People are screened when they come in, and stylists have to wear masks.

"It's been really hard to get used to. They're a lot hotter than I thought, and they don't have a hole for my Sonic drink," Toliver said.

Salons can't take walk-ins, and people are asked to wait in their cars instead of inside.

Only 30 percent of stations can be used. So Toliver said her stylists are rotating to have about five there at a time.

"It limits how many people we can have here, how many clients we can get in in a day. So they just have to be patient with us, and we'll get to them as quick as we can."

Even though there are restrictions, people are grateful to have a weight lifted off their shoulders.

"It was nice because I'm not embarrassed to go out in public now," said Justin Stone, a Trenz Salon customer.

And stylists are glad to get back into the swing of things.

"We have missed each other at work. We've missed our clients," Toliver said.

The next phase of the governor's plan is to allow more people to come into salons, but safety precautions will still be in place. The phase after that will be business going back to normal. There is no set date as to when those phases will start.