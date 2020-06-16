Sales tax revenue down in the city of Springfield

Springfield's Finance Director David Holtmann says the sales tax for police and firefighters and their pensions, along with general services within the city.

But with the pandemic shutting down businesses and restaurants, much less money was flowing into Springfield's budget.

"This last month was down 5% than what we budgeted," said Holtmann.

A big drop, but not as drastic as city leaders thought it would be.

"We thought we were going to be down in the neighborhood of 20% for the month, so the 5% was a lot more optimistic than we had anticipated," said Holtmann.

Holtmann says no city workers have lost their jobs because of this, but some open positions were frozen and if an employee left, city leaders had to decide whether it needed to be filled right away. He says Springfield also had to readjust money for next year's budget.

"We are trying to be as cautious as we possibly can so we don't have to make any drastic decisions later that could hurt the city moving forward," said Holtmann.

But, there is hope with the city continuing to open, and if people will want to travel again in the Ozarks.

"We know when people visit Springfield they are dining in restaurants they are buying gas, they are shopping, they are doing other things, visiting attractions and all kinds of things money is generated and sales tax is generated," said Susan Wade. Wade is the Public Relations Manager for the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

And if matters take a turn for the worse, Holtmann says there is a plan in place to handle it.

"We have sufficient reserves to carry us through this year, so I think our citizens can take a lot of faith in knowing we are trying to do the right thing for everyone," said Holtmann.

Holtmann says the best thing citizens can do right now is shop local, money spent in Springfield stays in Springfield.