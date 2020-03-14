Saint Patrick's Day dish, green and tasty

Bacon & Chicken Pesto Rotini with Veggies Pesto:

1 ½ cups Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves ¾ tsp. Kosher Salt

¾ cups Fresh Basil ½ tsp. Black Pepper

½ cup Pine Nuts, Toasted 1 TBLS Lemon Juice

½ cup Grated Parmesan, More for Top ½ tsp. Lemon Zest

4 cloves Minced Garlic ½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Combine all ingredients in a blender accept olive oil. Turn on blender and pour in olive oil while machine is running. Blend until smooth.

Main Dish:

3 Fresh Chicken Breasts, Cubed 16oz. Tri-Color Vegetable Rotini

4 Slices Fresh Bacon, Diced Salt & Pepper and Olive Oil

Boil rotini until tender. Oil lightly with olive oil and set aside. Heat 2 TBLS of olive oil in a large skillet until warm. Add bacon and chicken. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook on medium heat. Add your favorite vegetables about half way through cooking the

meat. Cook until meat is cooked through and veggies are tender. Reduce heat and add rotini. Top with pesto and stir until heated through. Serve hot with grated Parmesan cheese.

