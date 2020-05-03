Safety expert, host of KSGF's 'The Gun Show' remembered after fatal accident

Matthew Canovi, local safety expert and host of 104.1 KSGF's 'The Gun Show' has died.

Matthew K. Canovi, 63, of Brighton passed away after a fatal accident on Saturday evening that occurred near the intersection of U.S. 65 and Chestnut Expressway.

Canovi was a United States Marine Corps veteran and had an extensive history in law enforcement. He was known throughout the community as an expert on safety and self-defense, and worked to educate people on essential forms of protection and security through his company Canovi & Associates.

Canovi previously ran for congress in 2016.

He was remembered by members of the community, including his colleagues at KSGF, where he hosted 'The Gun Show' for more than 10 years.

A Facebook post from the radio station read in part, "It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce that Matt Canovi, host of the The Gun Show, passed away last night. Matt has been with the KSGF family for over 10 years and will be deeply missed."

Community members shared memories of Canovi as a leader and a man of faith.

Matt also worked extensively with the KY3 News family, providing expert insight into the most essential ways to keep our community safe. He will be deeply missed.

