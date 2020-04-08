Safe Place Selfie Day: Take a selfie in your tornado safe spot

It is not a matter of if severe weather will be in your area, but when. Depending on where you live, a tornado safe place may look very different.

To raise awareness of the importance of having a tornado safe place, the National Weather Service partnered up with FEMA for Safe Place Selfie day.

Kyle Perez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said, “It’s a chance to identify where your safe place is.”

When you find your safe place, just snap a picture, and share on social media with the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie

If you are in a home or apartment, Perez said, “You do not want to be in the top floor of your home. You want to find the lowest part of your home and the most interior part.”

Talk with your neighbors on the first floor of your apartment complex. See if you can shelter with them in either the interior closet or bathroom.

Leighton Morgan, who is 10 years old, said, “My mother would grab all the couch cushions, blankets, all that cozy stuff.”

If you live in a mobile home, take shelter either in the mobile home’s designated safe spot. Talk with your mobile home park manager about where you should go.

Also, plan your route to the nearest FEMA shelter. Know how long it takes to get there if you have to leave your home.

If you are in a store, take shelter in a bathroom or closet. Speak with employees about what the procedures are.

Grab emergency supplies like flashlights, and a first aid kit when going to your safe place. If possible have on hand food to last several days, phone chargers, and extra batteries, as well as copies of any important documents and papers. Have a list of large items that you own in your emergency kit.

Never rely just on warning sirens, as these are only meant for people who are outside. Enable notifications on the KY3 First Alert Weather app so you get the warnings straight to your phone. You can Livestream the newscasts and severe weather coverage. It is also advised to have a NOAA weather radio in case your phone dies.