Ozarks health leader says STD rates have increased since January

Since January, leaders from the AIDS Project of the Ozarks say positive test results for sexually transmitted diseases have increased by 10 percent.

Lynne Meyerkord is the Executive Director of the AIDS Project of the Ozarks. She says, since January, there has been a gradual increase in the number of STD results coming back positive, though the number of people getting tested is about the same.

"People are inside, they are nervous, stressed out, and they are putting themselves at risk," said Meyerkord.

She says most tests are positive for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, and it's not uncommon for someone to have both.

"With women more often than men, there will be no symptoms, which is very alarming because folks don't know that they need to get treated," said Meyerkord.

The APO office in downtown Springfield is closed, but the office on Glenstone is open for appointment testing only.

"We are only testing folks who are symptomatic or have been named as a contact of someone who has tested positive for an STD," said Meyerkord.

But, Meyerkord says if you want an HIV test, you do not have to be symptomatic for that.

"You need to call and make an appointment, but we are doing that regardless of the situation the person is in," said Meyerkord.

Meyerkord says they are also handing out free condoms to help reduce the risk of you getting an STD.

"We do not charge for HIV, or our std testing or our condoms. We do not charge for any of that," said Meyerkord.

Meyerkord also stressed that positive tests for HIV are not going up.