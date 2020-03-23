SPS Spring Break extended; Online learning starts Monday, March 30

While all Springfield Public Schools (SPS) remain closed following spring break, staff members have started working on how they'll teach their students online.

The district announced learning opportunities for all SPS students in grades K-12 would resume Monday, March 30 and continue through Friday, April 3.

"Through online courses, all high school students will be able to continue earning credits for graduation and higher education preparation," the district said in an emailed letter to parents. "K-8 students will also continue learning at home with guidance from our teachers and using provided resources."

Leading up to the move to online learning, SPS teachers will spend the extended spring break conducting wellness checks, calling their students to see how things are going since they've been away. These checks will also determine if there are any unmet needs for students, including access to computers and the internet. SPS Spokesman Stephen Hall said in an interview that with help from community partners, the district is confident its students will stay on track.

Meal Service for SPS Students:

Hall also said it's crucial the staff does everything in their power to make sure their students stay well nourished during this time away from school.

That's why starting Monday, March 23, free breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at every SPS school. Students, ages 18 and under, will be able to go to the school closest to them and pick up ready-to-eat breakfast and/or lunch meals to take home via a car-line at each site.

Childcare for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Responders:

The district is also working to support the community by offering childcare to healthcare workers and emergency/first responder personnel. Starting March 24, these services will be provided from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pre-registration is required. To be eligible, children must be enrolled in grades pre-kindergarten through 8, in SPS or a surrounding school district. They will be assigned to small groups and will be supervised by SPS staff. All staff and students will be checked daily for symptoms of illness before being allowed to enter the sites.