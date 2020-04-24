SPS' Explore summer program goes digital for month of June

Springfield Public Schools’ summer school program, Explore, is still on. It’ll just look a little different, at least for the month of June.

They are calling it Explore To-Go and it will offer virtual classes to get students engaged and learning.

The at-home learning experience is offered for students 1st-12th.

The elementary-aged students can participate in a program titled, National Park Adventure. There will be at-home and virtual activities for them to work on and learn about several parks around the United States. Middle schoolers have several options for summer school classes as well.

For high school students, the programs will be the core classes, just virtually.

In the past, Kindergarten students had the opportunity to participate in their own program to help them get adjusted to school life, but for June instead, they will have their own program modeled after the National Park Adventure program. It’s still in the works but SPS says they don’t expect them to do the work digitally.

”The virtual setting is probably not the right setting for them because they are our youngest learners coming in and they’re just not quite there yet,” Dana Hubbard, the Explore Director, tells KY3.

If your student is interested in signing up, those will become available on May 4, and the program is completely free.

School lunches for pick-up will also be provided throughout the summer for Springfield Public School students. Those pick-up locations have not yet been decided but make sure to follow sps.com/explore for those updates.

SPS is still making final decisions if July will also be in the Explore to-go format.