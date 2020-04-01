SPD reports more speeding tickets, despite fewer drivers

If you're pulling out onto a normally busy Springfield road these days, you notice quickly it's abnormally quiet.

"There's definitely a lot less people on the roads," said driver, Hunter Corten.

That's been the case since last Thursday when the city and Greene County started enforcing a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Except with fewer cars is coming a dangerous increase.

"A lot more people speeding. On Sunshine, Battlefield, Campbell and all of the 40 mile stretches," said Corten.

Springfield Police Sergeant Steve Ramey said that's true.

"We've seen a pretty significance increase of speeding," said Springfield Police Sergeant Steve Ramey. "Normally we see people speeding 10 to 15 miles per hour over on a regular basis. But we've been seeing 30 to forty miles per hour over."

The risks to you and other drivers are just as real now even with fewer cars out. Missouri's Public Safety Director pleaded with drivers statewide to lay off the gas and pay attention.

(sandy) "Three MoDOT trucks were hit in the St. Louis area," said Missouri Department of Public Safety, Director Sandy Karsten. "We're asking motorists to slow down and concentrate on driving."

Springfield's police chief said his officers won't pull you over just to check if it's essential for you to be on the roads but Sergeant Ramey said if you speed there's a good chance you'll have the SPD in your rear view mirror.

"It's not safe for them to be doing this," said Ramey. "I'm not sure why maybe because there's not a lot of traffic on the street so they can speed."

Sergeant Ramey said two patrol squads are out daily watching for speeders. The Springfield Municipal Court enforces the cost of a traffic violation with tickets starting at $95.

