SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing 81-year-old Springfield man

The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s help with finding 81-year-old Gerald A. Abbott.

Abbott was last seen Wednesday at his home in the 3800 block of S. Tolliver in Springfield.

Police say Abbott has dementia and may be confused about his location, prompting a Silver Alert. His cell phone was last pinged in Farmington, Missouri, but he has not been found.

Abbott is believed to be driving a 2014 Dodge Ram extended cab with license 5SAG11, according to police.

Abbott is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 190 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).