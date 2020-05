The Boone County, Ark. Sheriff's Offie activated a SILVER Alert for man reported missing.

James A. Harp, 61, disappeared from 7726 Navajo Drive in Harrison. He is likely wearing a faded black t-shirt blue jeans and green Crocs. Police do not believe he left in a vehicle.

If you have any information on Harp's disappearance, call the Boone County Sheriff's Office at (870) 741-8104.