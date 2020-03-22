Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. director responds to stay-at-home orders in St. Louis, Kansas City

Clay Goddard, the director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says local leaders are "working on a plan" after St. Louis and Kansas City issued stay-at-home orders on Saturday.

Goddard responded to the regional orders Sunday via Twitter in a series of five tweets:

"Our community leaders want to rally and support the health care system and health care workers and we’re actively in conversations with local and area county officials to map out this next step. In the meantime, each individual can continue to stay at home whenever possible.

The reality is that we are already under an order County-wide that closely mirrors the “shelter in place” measures that KC and StL passed yesterday. We need to be sure that everyone understands what that means. It means staying home and otherwise physically distancing.

It seems counter intuitive, but the way many of you can help is by doing nothing.

It is critical that we look at this regionally because our health care systems receive patients from a larger area. If not we are putting fingers in a leaky dike. My advice is to stay at home, except to get groceries, health care or other critical household essentials.

Our City and County leaders are currently working on a plan. Please support them and focus on pushing for more statewide approaches."

Steve Edwards, the CEO of CoxHealth, took to Twitter Saturday night in response to the pandemic, and says Greene County and the regional area need to act now.

It’s time to act Springfield and Greene County, mandate shelter in place. In an epidemic we are generally making decisions two week behind. (Given the incubation period ) By this time in about 7-10 days COVID will be endemic and our hospitals will start to fill. . Act right now! — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) March 22, 2020

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports ten cases of COVID-19.