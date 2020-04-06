SBA loans now available and the interest is high

"I like to call it a two-trillion dollar home equity loan that we took out on our country."

That's the way Central Bank of the Ozarks CEO Russ Marquart described the unprecedented federal government stimulus program to help small businesses.

On Friday the application process opened for the new SBA loans and more than 20 of Marquart's Central Bank staff members worked tirelessly through the weekend to help get 526 loans worth $80 million approved to help over 7,700 people in the Ozarks remain employed.

"We've been through ice storms, tornadoes, wars, and the Great Depression," Marquart said. "But this is a totally new phenomenon. As of Monday there are still funds available so we would encourage a business owner, a non-profit leader or a faith-based organization to get hold of their bank that they normally work with and apply because this is a program that will benefit them and the community. Together we're going to get through this."

"Friday night after I knew they got my application in was the first good night of sleep I'd had in a couple of weeks," said Lonnie Funk, the President of Rolling Oaks, a part of the hard-hit hospitality industry. Rolling Oaks owns two hotels and 15 apartment and student housing locations.

Funk's loan will allow him to pay bills and add back employees after the coronavirus pulled the rug on his hotels from 80 percent occupancy to just a handful of customers now.

"We went from not having enough employees getting ready for the (recent state and home school) basketball tournaments to basically only being able to employ four or five people at each of the properties and trying to survive it," Funk said. "Now we can meet payroll and have some cash flow so we can pay off our vendors and they can pay their bills."

"I don't know of many people who haven't had their lives turned 180 degrees," said Brad Jones, who along with his wife Cristen has owned the Quilt Sampler store at Glenstone and Sunshine for 26 years.

Their store is now closed as a non-essential business but the SBA loan has allowed them to retain their five employees.

"To us it's huge because we're family," Cristen said.

Even though the business is closed, they've been able to do their part in the coronavirus crisis by serving as a clearinghouse for their customers who've made over a thousand masks for Mercy Hospital.

"Our customer base has been awesome!" Cristen said. "It's a way for them to get through this. This is cheaper than therapy."

The SBA loans have been a form of therapy as well, helping keep businesses afloat so that when the brighter days do arrive they'll be in a better place to get revved back up.

"We actually will have businesses that are open and intact instead of having companies having to reform and go out and rehire people that are unemployed," Marquart said.

"I don't think a very high percentage of business owners keep the working capital that they need on hand to survive anything that lasts two or three months," Funk added. "This government program is what helps keep you alive until better days come."