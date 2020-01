During the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup title run last year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce attended games and dressed up in Blues jerseys.

On Friday, Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly is doing the same for the Chiefs.

O'Reilly wore a Chiefs helmet while warming up for Friday's NHL All-Stars Skills Challenge.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2.