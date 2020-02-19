Ryan Newman walking, in good spirits after scary Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman shared another update NASCAR fans had been waiting to hear.

Newman appears to be in remarkably good shape after Monday's last lap crash at the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing posted Wednesday he walking around the hospital, "fully alert" and joking with his two daughters.

Newman had just taken the lead when fellow Ford driver Ryan Blaney received a huge push from Denny Hamlin that put Blaney on Newman’s bumper. At that point, Blaney said his only goal was to push Newman across the finish line so a Ford driver would beat Hamlin in a Toyota. Instead, their bumpers never locked correctly and the shove Blaney gave Newman caused him to turn right and hit a wall. His car flipped, went airborne, and was drilled again in the door by another driver. That second hit sent the car further into the air before it finally landed on its hood and slid toward the finish line at Daytona International Speedway.

His spotter pleaded with Newman on the in-car radio “Talk to me when you can, buddy,” but no words came from the driver.